Former South Stokes standout still making an impact

Former South Stokes football player and current Wingate University senior linebacker Zack Singleton is one of 181 semi-finalist for the 2017 William V. Campbell Trophy, presented by Fidelity Investments. Sponsored by the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame, the award is college football’s premier scholar-athlete recognition.

“This nomination is a tremendous honor,” Singleton said. “I am proud to represent my team and university for such an award. I am forever grateful to the individuals who made this nomination possible.”

As team captain, Singleton has tallied 23 tackles, four tackles for loss, three pass break-ups and three passes defended for the 4-0 Bulldogs.

In the classroom, he is an Academic All-American candidate and has a 3.902 GPA with his Community and Commercial Recreation major and Exercise Science minor.

A graduate of South Stokes in 2013, Singleton was the 2011 and 2012 1A/2A Northwest Conference Defensive Player of the Year and led the Sauras to an 8-3 record and a playoff appearance during his senior campaign.

Wingate University head football coach Joe Reich said Singleton is one of, if not the most, focused players he’s ever coached in 17 seasons.

“He is ‘all in’ with anything he does whether this is on the field or in the classroom. He has been a tremendous leader in our program and his intensity definitely has a great effect on our team,” Reich added.

The National Football Foundation will select 12-14 finalists, who will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship and vie for college football’s premier scholar-athlete award.

