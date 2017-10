Weekly Sports Brief

Scores:

Monday, Sept. 25

South Stokes men’s soccer @ East Surry: Lost 5-4

West Stokes women’s tennis vs. Carver: Won 9-0

West Stokes women’s volleyball vs. Glenn: Won 3-0

West Stokes men’s soccer vs. Atkins: Won 1-0

North and Stokes women’s golf @ Pilot Knob: South 3rd, North 4th

North Stokes women’s volleyball @ East Wilkes: Lost 3-0

Tuesday, Sept. 26

North Stokes women’s tennis vs. W.S. Prep: Won 9-0

South Stokes women’s volleyball @ North Stokes: South Won 3-1

South Stokes women’s tennis vs. Mount Airy: Lost 9-0

West Stokes women’s volleyball @ Carver: Won 3-0

West Stokes women’s golf @ Cedarbrook: Placed second

West Stokes woman’s tennis vs. North Surry: Lost 6-3

Wednesday, Sept. 27

West Stokes men’s soccer @ Forbush: Lost 4-1

West Stokes women’s golf @ Pilot Knob: Tied first

West Stokes women’s volleyball vs. Davie County: Won 3-2

Thursday, Sept. 28

North Stokes women’s tennis vs. Mount Airy: Lost 8-1

South Stokes women’s volleyball vs. East Surry: Lost 3-0

South Stokes men’s soccer @ Bishop McGuinness: Lost 9-0

West Stokes women’s tennis @ Atkins: Lost 5-4

West Stokes JV Football vs. Carver: Lost 26-0

North Stokes women’s volleyball @ Bishop McGuinness: Won 3-2

Friday, Sept. 29

West Stokes football @ Carver: Won 42-13

North Stokes football @ Concord First Assembly Academy: Lost 56-6

Saturday, Sept. 30

North and West Stokes cross country @ 34th Annual Greensboro Invitational: No team scores

Surry/Stokes County Little League Football Scores: Games at Dobson H.S.

Franklin Greyhounds 20 Pilot Mountain Cardinals 0

White Plain Raiders 6 West Stokes Prowlers 24

North Stokes Jr. Vikings 6 Mount Airy Bears 48

Walnut Cove Wildcats 12 Dobson Eagles 34

Schedule:

Thursday, Oct. 5

North Stokes women’s tennis vs. South Stokes: 4:30pm

West Stokes women’s volleyball @ Atkins: 4:30pm

South Stokes women’s volleyball @ W.S. Prep: 5:00pm

North Stokes women’s volleyball vs. Mount Airy: 5:00pm

South Stokes men’s soccer @ Mount Airy: 6:00pm

West Stokes men’s soccer @ East Surry: 6:00pm

South Stokes JV Football @ W.S. Prep: 7:00pm

Friday, Oct. 6

South Stokes football vs. W.S. Prep (Homecoming): 7:30pm

North Stokes football @ Mount Airy: 7:30pm

Saturday, Oct. 7

Surry/Stokes Little League Football at North Surry: All Games at North Surry

Pilot Mountain Cardinals vs. Mount Airy Bears: 9:20am

Dobson Eagles vs. West Stokes Prowlers: 10:45am

Walnut Cove Wildcats vs. North Stokes Jr. Vikings: 1:40pm

White Plains Raiders vs. Franklin Greyhounds: 3:05pm

Monday, Oct. 9

WPAC Conference women’s tennis Tournament: TBA

1A NW Conference women’s tennis Tournament: TBA

1A NW Conference women’s golf Tournament: TBA

Tuesday, Oct. 10

West Stokes women’s volleyball vs. Forbush: 4:30pm

South Stokes women’s volleyball @ Bishop McGuinness: 5:00pm

North Stokes women’s volleyball vs. W.S. Prep: 5:00pm

South Stokes men’s soccer vs. East Surry: 6:00pm

West Stokes women’s tennis WPAC Tournament: TBA

Wednesday, Oct. 11

Nothing scheduled

North Stokes volleyball team huddled before a game last week. The Vikings finished 1-1 with a 3-2 victory over Bishop McGuinness.

North Stokes tennis player Brianna Lester helped the team finish 1-1 last week including a 9-0 win over Winston-Salem Prep.