Lady Wildcats place second at conference tournament

For the past few years, West Stokes ladies golf team consisted of one player, Emma Wade. This year coach Jeff Robertson welcomed newcomers Emily Cox and Lily Frosh enabling the Lady Wildcats to compete in tournament play as a team this season. The Cats played in their first ever Western Piedmont Athletic Conference tournament on Tuesday and finished in second place, four shots behind Surry Central.

“This has been a great season so far with these ladies,” Robertson said. “I didn’t know in the beginning if they would become a team, but they have and they’ve been there for each other all season.”

Frosh shot a 100 on 18 holes at Cedarbrook Country Club. Wade had a score of 112, and Cox finished at 124. Forbush’s Mallory Fobes was the medal winner with a score of 78.

“Emily has made great strides,” Robertson said. “Lily led the team with the lowest strokes and has done well for her first year. Emma has been the backbone of this team with her consistent play and keeping everything light and happy.”

Wade and Frosh were awarded WPAC All-Conference and Cox was announced as honorable mention.

Wade and Frosh have qualified for the 2A regionals at Cedarbrook on Oct. 17.

Northwest 1A Results

North and South Stokes competed in a Northwest Conference season tournament on Monday at Cross Creek Country Club in Mount Airy. Mount Airy finished first, East Surry placed second, South and North Stokes finished third and fourth.

The Bear’s Alyssa Cox had a score of 40 on nine holes for first place medalist. South Stokes Rachel Fenner was second with a 47. Other Saura scores were: Salem Washburn 56, Jessica Joyce 57, Anna Kate Cheek 58, and Mallory Tedder a 60.

For North Stokes, Hailey Sheppard shot a 55 and Jade Britt scored a 58.

North and South will participate in their conference tournament on Oct. 19 in Kernersville.

