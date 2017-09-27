Lady Sauras dig for the win against Vikings

South and North Stokes squared off as conference foes in volleyball for the first time since 2012 in Danbury on Tuesday evening. The Vikings won the first set, but dropped the next three matches for a 3-1 Saura victory.

“You can take all the records and throw them out of the window when North and South play,” said Sauras coach Jayson Duncan. “North played hard and we did just enough to overcome some unforced errors and some sickness on our sideline.”

South opened set one with five straight points, and took the lead to 20-12, but the Vikings came storming back and outscored the Sauras 13-3 to win the first game 25-23 behind Leann Sessoms five kills.

In set two, the Sauras and Vikings fought back and forth with North holding the biggest advantage at 12-8 and 13-9. The teams finally tied the score at 22 before South won 26-24.

In game three, the Vikings led 13-12 before South went on a 12-2 run to win 25-14 with Hailey Rothrock’s 11 assists and Lilly Weaver’s six kills.

The Vikings led 13-12 in the fourth game before the Sauras reeled off six straight points and took control. South went on to win the set 25-19 and seal the win.

“We are very young team and start three freshmen,” said Vikings coach Christine Condon. “I was happy with how we competed and played. Our girls play hard and never quit.”

Leading the Sauras in offense was Lilly Weaver with 18 kills; Mary Weaver added 19 assists and three aces. For the Vikings, Meredith Rasey had 12 kills, Skylar Amos 16 digs and Jade Tuttle 19 assists.

South improved to 10-6 overall and 3-2 in the Northwest 1A Conference, while North fell 2-14 and 0-4.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

South Stokes Lilly Weaver had 18 kills against North Stokes on Tuesday evening. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/web1_SS-Volleyball-Lilly-Weaver-Anissa-Carroll-1.jpg South Stokes Lilly Weaver had 18 kills against North Stokes on Tuesday evening. Anissa Carroll | For The Stokes News The Sauras Mary Weaver had 19 digs and three aces against North Stokes on Tuesday. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/web1_SS-Volleyball-Mary-Weaver-Anissa-Carroll.jpg The Sauras Mary Weaver had 19 digs and three aces against North Stokes on Tuesday. Anissa Carroll | For The Stokes News Meredith Rasey recorded 12 kills for North Stokes against the Sauras. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/web1_NS-Volleyball-Meredith-Rasey-Anissa-Carroll.jpg Meredith Rasey recorded 12 kills for North Stokes against the Sauras. Anissa Carroll | For The Stokes News