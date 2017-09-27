Wildcats hold off Camels

West Stokes used a second half goal by Caleb Peters to shutout Atkins 1-0 Monday night in a Western Piedmont matchup.

“I thought we were on the same page tonight and we looked very good offensively,” said Wildcats coach Andrew O’Neal. “Peters and (Levi) Ashby worked hard to get us set pieces and put pressure on their defenders. Atkins had a lot of size and speed and I think we played really well to get a good win.”

West got their first shot at the net almost five minutes into the game. The Camels on the other hand were the aggressors and had three shots on goal before the purple Cats could get one off, but Alex Puckett was stellar in his goalie performance by sniffing out all shots.

“Alex and our backs played well and protected the goal with their third shutout of the season,” O’Neal said. “They had a lot of speed up top and the guys did a great job working together to contain their better players. Bailey (Moran), Seth (Moore), and Cam (Knox) have been great for us all year.”

West protected another flurry of goal attempts to start the scoreless second half when the visiting team had six shots on goal in the first five minutes of the last frame. Atkins continued the pressure with two corner kicks, but couldn’t punch the ball in the net.

Peters put the Wildcats on the board when he scored a goal off his left foot with 25:48 remaining in the game.

Puckett had seven saves off 18 shots by the Camels. The Wildcats defense held Atkins leading scorer, Nick Conner, to no points and shots on goal for the game.

“I’m very proud of how hard our guys played tonight,” said O’Neal. “We have to continue to work as hard for our remaining games.”

The Wildcats improved to 5-3-2 overall and 2-1 in conference play. Atkins falls to 5-5-1, and 1-2. The Wildcats will play at no. 7 ranked and undefeated Forbush (11-0) on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

Junior Alex Puckett recorded seven saves for the Wildcats 1-0 win over Atkins on Monday. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/web1_WS-Soccer-Alex-Puckett-Michael-Mullins.jpg Junior Alex Puckett recorded seven saves for the Wildcats 1-0 win over Atkins on Monday. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Sophomore Caleb Peters scored the lone goal of the game for West Stokes in their 1-0 victory over Atkins. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/web1_WS-Soccer-Caleb-Peters-Michael-Mullins.jpg Sophomore Caleb Peters scored the lone goal of the game for West Stokes in their 1-0 victory over Atkins. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Freshman Cameran Knox defends Atkins leading scorere Nick Conner on Monday night. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/web1_WS-Soccer-Cam-Knox-Michael-Mullins.jpg Freshman Cameran Knox defends Atkins leading scorere Nick Conner on Monday night. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Wildcat defender Seth Moore helped his team to the third shutout of the season on Monday against Atkins. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/web1_WS-Soccer-Seth-Moore-Michael-Mullins.jpg Wildcat defender Seth Moore helped his team to the third shutout of the season on Monday against Atkins. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News