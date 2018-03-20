Posted on by

Stonewall Winners


Thursday morning, March 15, in the 18 hole Captain’s Choice tournament held at Stonewall Golf Course 10 under par was the winning score. Pictured is the winning team L to R: Paul Hill, Grady Throckmorton, Larry Young and Jesse Sams. Close to pins were: Hole’s #13-Paul Hill, #18-Tom Long. In the afternoon 9 hole Captain’s Choice the winning team scored 6 under par. Team members were Jeff Dodson, Randy Smith, Franky Fant and Mark Williams. Close to pins were: Hole #3- RandySmith, #6-Mike Tilley, #8-Justin Masencup. (Not pictured)


Courtesy photo

