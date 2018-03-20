Stonewall Winners

Thursday morning, March 15, in the 18 hole Captain’s Choice tournament held at Stonewall Golf Course 10 under par was the winning score. Pictured is the winning team L to R: Paul Hill, Grady Throckmorton, Larry Young and Jesse Sams. Close to pins were: Hole’s #13-Paul Hill, #18-Tom Long. In the afternoon 9 hole Captain’s Choice the winning team scored 6 under par. Team members were Jeff Dodson, Randy Smith, Franky Fant and Mark Williams. Close to pins were: Hole #3- RandySmith, #6-Mike Tilley, #8-Justin Masencup. (Not pictured)

