Stonewall Winners

Pictured are the winners of the Thursday morning, Captain’s Choice tournament held at Stonewall Golf on February 22. L to R: Jeff Tingle, Larry Clauer, Harvey Jessup and Greg Collins. The team score was 9 under par for the 18 hole tournament. Close to pins were: #3- Jeff Tingle, #6-Greg Collins, #8 – Tom Long, #13 – John McLaughtery Jr, #18- John McLaughtery, Jr.

