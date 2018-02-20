Riverview Results

At the Riverview Senior Bunny Hop on Thurs., Feb. 15, the winning team was (from L to R): Richard Singletary, Bob Totin and Lee Kiser. Closest to the pin winners were Ira Bray (on two holes) and Lee Kiser. Riverview Golf Course in Pine Hall hosts a Senior Bunny Hop for golfers ages 55 and over every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. Call (336) 548-6908 for more information.

At the Riverview Senior Bunny Hop on Tues., Feb. 20, the winning team was (from L to R): Lee Kiser, Bob Blackburn, Richard Singletary and Lester Paris. Closest to the pin winners were Lee Kiser (two holes) and Richard Singletary. Riverview Golf Course in Pine Hall hosts a Senior Bunny Hop for golfers ages 55 and over every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. Call (336) 548-6908 for more information.