Riverview Results

At the Riverview Senior Bunny Hop on Thurs., Feb. 1, the winning team was (from L to R): Tommy Mabe, Greg Hairston, Glen Smith and Jerry Kellam. Closest to the pin winners were Jud Burns, Charles Smith and Jerry Kellam. Riverview Golf Course in Pine Hall hosts a Senior Bunny Hop for golfers ages 55 and over every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. Call (336) 548-6908 for more information.

At the Riverview Senior Bunny Hop on Thurs., Feb. 8, the winners were (from L to R): Buster Mabe, Harvey Young, Tommy Bray and Frank Rogers. Closest to the pin winners were Jackie Tuttle, Frank Rogers and Tommy Bray.