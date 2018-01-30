Riverview Results

At the Riverview Senior Bunny Hop on Thurs., Jan. 25, the winning team was (from L to R): Harvey Young, Ron Lawson, Jackie Tuttle and Ira Bray. Closest to the pin winners were Ron Lawson and Ken Priddy (two pins). Riverview Golf Course in Pine Hall hosts a Senior Bunny Hop for golfers ages 55 and over every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. Call (336) 548-6908 for more information.

At the Riverview Senior Bunny Hop on Thurs., Jan. 25, the winning team was (from L to R): Harvey Young, Ron Lawson, Jackie Tuttle and Ira Bray. Closest to the pin winners were Ron Lawson and Ken Priddy (two pins). Riverview Golf Course in Pine Hall hosts a Senior Bunny Hop for golfers ages 55 and over every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. Call (336) 548-6908 for more information. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_RV-1.jpg At the Riverview Senior Bunny Hop on Thurs., Jan. 25, the winning team was (from L to R): Harvey Young, Ron Lawson, Jackie Tuttle and Ira Bray. Closest to the pin winners were Ron Lawson and Ken Priddy (two pins). Riverview Golf Course in Pine Hall hosts a Senior Bunny Hop for golfers ages 55 and over every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. Call (336) 548-6908 for more information. Courtesy photo