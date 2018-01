Seven under was the winning score for the Stonewall Senior tournament on Thursday morning, January 26. Two teams were tied for the win. Teams were: Glenn Hawkins, Jesse Sams, and Terry Moffet, Paul Hill, Johnny Vogt and Tom Long.

Close to pins were hole #3 – Paul Hill, #6-Harvey Jessup, #8 – Paul Hill, #13-#18 – Harvey Jessup.