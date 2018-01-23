Riverview Results

At the Riverview Senior Bunny Hop on Tues., Jan. 23, the winning team was (from L to R): Charles Smith, Ken Priddy, Dallas “Wahoo” Cromer and Ira Bray. Closest to the pin winners were Bob Totin, Ken Priddy and Pete Hill. Riverview Golf Course in Pine Hall hosts a Senior Bunny Hop for golfers ages 55 and over every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. Call (336) 548-6908 for more information.

Courtesy photo