Posted on by

Riverview Results


At the Riverview Senior Bunny Hop on Thurs., Dec. 21, the winning team was (from L to R): Jud Burns, Lester Paris, Ken Priddy and Ira Bray. Closest to the pin winners were Jud Burns, Tommy Mabe and Robert Leake. Riverview Golf Course in Pine Hall hosts a Senior Bunny Hop for golfers ages 55 and over every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. Call (336) 548-6908 for more information.


Courtesy photos

At the Riverview Senior Bunny Hop on Thurs., Dec. 21, the winning team was (from L to R): Jud Burns, Lester Paris, Ken Priddy and Ira Bray. Closest to the pin winners were Jud Burns, Tommy Mabe and Robert Leake. Riverview Golf Course in Pine Hall hosts a Senior Bunny Hop for golfers ages 55 and over every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. Call (336) 548-6908 for more information.

At the Riverview Senior Bunny Hop on Thurs., Dec. 21, the winning team was (from L to R): Jud Burns, Lester Paris, Ken Priddy and Ira Bray. Closest to the pin winners were Jud Burns, Tommy Mabe and Robert Leake. Riverview Golf Course in Pine Hall hosts a Senior Bunny Hop for golfers ages 55 and over every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. Call (336) 548-6908 for more information.
http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_RV.jpgAt the Riverview Senior Bunny Hop on Thurs., Dec. 21, the winning team was (from L to R): Jud Burns, Lester Paris, Ken Priddy and Ira Bray. Closest to the pin winners were Jud Burns, Tommy Mabe and Robert Leake. Riverview Golf Course in Pine Hall hosts a Senior Bunny Hop for golfers ages 55 and over every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. Call (336) 548-6908 for more information. Courtesy photos

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

5:35 pm |    

Firefighters honor McQuinn

Firefighters honor McQuinn
11:30 pm |    

Do you know where this is?

Do you know where this is?
5:25 pm |    

Take the plunge on New Year’s Day

Take the plunge on New Year’s Day
comments powered by Disqus