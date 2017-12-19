Riverview Results

At the Riverview Senior Bunny Hop on Thurs., Dec. 14, golf course owner Mark Berry (far right) congratulates the winning team of (from L to R) Tommy Bray, Harvey Young and Bob Totin. Closest to the pin winners were Ira Bray, Rusty Snow and Judd Burns. Riverview Golf Course in Pine Hall hosts a Senior Bunny Hop for golfers ages 55 and over every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. Call (336) 548-6908 for more information.

At the Riverview Senior Bunny Hop on Tues., Dec. 19, the winning team was (from L to R): Lee Kiser, Bob Blackburn, Steve James and Mop Smith. Closest to the pin winners were Danny Joyce, Oneal Joyce and Judd Burns. Riverview Golf Course in Pine Hall hosts a Senior Bunny Hop for golfers ages 55 and over every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. Call (336) 548-6908 for more information.