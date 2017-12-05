Stonewall Winners

A tie developed in the Thursday morning Captain’s Choice Tournament at Stonewall Golf Course on November 30. Two teams scoring 9 under par managed to come out on top. Pictured L to R: Front row: Terry Moffet, Jeff Tingle, Grady Throckmorton, Tom Long, Harvey Jessup. Back row: Frank Rogers, Larry Clauer, Dan Pope. Close to pins were: Hole #3- Jeff Tingle, #6- Steve Masencup, #8 – Frank Rogers, #13 – Jesse Sams, #18 – Frank Rogers. The tournament is open to seniors aged 50 and up and begins at 10 a.m. each Thursday morning.

