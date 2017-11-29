Riverview Results

The winning team at the Riverview Senior Bunny Hop on Tue., Nov. 21, was (from L to R): Frank Rogers, Tommy Bray, Jerry Befort, Wayne Cardwell and Jerry Williams. Closest to the pin winners were Jerry Befort, Clyde Hall and Ken Priddy. Riverview Golf Course in Pine Hall hosts a Senior Bunny Hop for golfers ages 55 and over every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. Call (336) 548-6908 for more information.

At the Thurs., Nov. 16 Riverview Senior Bunny Hop, two teams tied for first place. The winners were (from L to R): Greg Hairston, Lester Paris, Roger Joyce, Tommy Bray, Joey Sizemore, Allen Montgomery, Richard Kellum and Lewis Ashburn. Closest to the pin winners were Ira Bray, Roger Joyce and Oneil Joyce. The golfers were thankful for a meal afterward, provided by Mark and Vicky Berry. Riverview Golf Course in Pine Hall hosts a Senior Bunny Hop for golfers ages 55 and over every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. Call (336) 548-6908 for more information.

At the Tue., Nov. 28 Senior Bunny Hop at Riverview, the winning team was (from L to R): Larry Wall, Rusty Snow, Jesse Sams and Gray Wall. Closest to the pin winners were Larry Wall, Ken Priddy and Jerry Kellam. Riverview Golf Course in Pine Hall hosts a Senior Bunny Hop for golfers ages 55 and over every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. Call (336) 548-6908 for more information.