Riverview Results


At the Riverview Senior Bunny Hop on Tues., Nov. 14, the winning team was (from L to R): Clyde Hall, Grady Throckmorton, Tommy Bray and Bill Pate. Closest to the pin winners were: Bernice Dabney, Charles Smith and Cat McCandless. Riverview Golf Course in Pine Hall hosts a Senior Bunny Hop for golfers ages 55 and over every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. Call (336) 548-6908 for more information.


Courtesy photos

