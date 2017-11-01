Riverview Results

The winning team at the Riverview Senior Bunny Hop on Tue., Oct. 31, consisted of (from L to R): Charles Smith, Buster Mabe (not pictured), Dot Lineberry (not pictured), and Gene Love (not pictured). Closest to the pin were: Steve Shelton, Dallas “Wahoo” Cromer and Buster Mabe. Riverview Golf Course in Pine Hall hosts a Senior Bunny Hop for golfers ages 55 and over every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. Call (336) 548-6908 for more information.

On Thu., Oct. 26, at the Riverview Senior Bunny Hop, the winning team members were (from L to R): Ira Bray, Dallas Cromer, Bob Blackburn and Joe Beck. Closest to the pin winners were Ira Bray (on two holes) and Buster Mabe.