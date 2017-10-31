Stonewall Winners

Pictured are Stonewall Golf winners from Oct. 26 in the afternoon Captain’s Choice tournament. L to R: James Smith, Kelly Peircy, Mark Williams and Topher Smith. The team scored 5 under par in the 9 hole tournament. Close to pins were: Hole #3- Kelly Peircy, #6-Brett Southern and #8-Kelly Piercy.

Pictured are two teams who tied for first place in the Thursday morning, weekly Captain’s Choice, held at Stonewall Golf course on Oct. 26. Three member teams are L to R: Melrie Montgomery, Alvin Vaden and Larry Clauer. Next team L to R: James Hewitt, Grady Throckmorton and Carol Wiles. The teams scored 8 under par. Close to pins were: Hole # Bronson Galyean, #6 – Jeff Tingle, #8 – Benny Stoltz, #13-James Hewitt and #18-Bronson Galyean