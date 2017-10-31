Posted on by

Stonewall Winners


Pictured are Stonewall Golf winners from Oct. 26 in the afternoon Captain’s Choice tournament. L to R: James Smith, Kelly Peircy, Mark Williams and Topher Smith. The team scored 5 under par in the 9 hole tournament. Close to pins were: Hole #3- Kelly Peircy, #6-Brett Southern and #8-Kelly Piercy.


Pictured are two teams who tied for first place in the Thursday morning, weekly Captain’s Choice, held at Stonewall Golf course on Oct. 26. Three member teams are L to R: Melrie Montgomery, Alvin Vaden and Larry Clauer. Next team L to R: James Hewitt, Grady Throckmorton and Carol Wiles. The teams scored 8 under par. Close to pins were: Hole # Bronson Galyean, #6 - Jeff Tingle, #8 - Benny Stoltz, #13-James Hewitt and #18-Bronson Galyean


Pictured are Stonewall Golf winners from Oct. 26 in the afternoon Captain’s Choice tournament. L to R: James Smith, Kelly Peircy, Mark Williams and Topher Smith. The team scored 5 under par in the 9 hole tournament. Close to pins were: Hole #3- Kelly Peircy, #6-Brett Southern and #8-Kelly Piercy.

Pictured are two teams who tied for first place in the Thursday morning, weekly Captain’s Choice, held at Stonewall Golf course on Oct. 26. Three member teams are L to R: Melrie Montgomery, Alvin Vaden and Larry Clauer. Next team L to R: James Hewitt, Grady Throckmorton and Carol Wiles. The teams scored 8 under par. Close to pins were: Hole # Bronson Galyean, #6 – Jeff Tingle, #8 – Benny Stoltz, #13-James Hewitt and #18-Bronson Galyean

Pictured are Stonewall Golf winners from Oct. 26 in the afternoon Captain’s Choice tournament. L to R: James Smith, Kelly Peircy, Mark Williams and Topher Smith. The team scored 5 under par in the 9 hole tournament. Close to pins were: Hole #3- Kelly Peircy, #6-Brett Southern and #8-Kelly Piercy.
http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_SW4-2.jpgPictured are Stonewall Golf winners from Oct. 26 in the afternoon Captain’s Choice tournament. L to R: James Smith, Kelly Peircy, Mark Williams and Topher Smith. The team scored 5 under par in the 9 hole tournament. Close to pins were: Hole #3- Kelly Peircy, #6-Brett Southern and #8-Kelly Piercy.

Pictured are two teams who tied for first place in the Thursday morning, weekly Captain’s Choice, held at Stonewall Golf course on Oct. 26. Three member teams are L to R: Melrie Montgomery, Alvin Vaden and Larry Clauer. Next team L to R: James Hewitt, Grady Throckmorton and Carol Wiles. The teams scored 8 under par. Close to pins were: Hole # Bronson Galyean, #6 – Jeff Tingle, #8 – Benny Stoltz, #13-James Hewitt and #18-Bronson Galyean
http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_SWgroup-1.jpgPictured are two teams who tied for first place in the Thursday morning, weekly Captain’s Choice, held at Stonewall Golf course on Oct. 26. Three member teams are L to R: Melrie Montgomery, Alvin Vaden and Larry Clauer. Next team L to R: James Hewitt, Grady Throckmorton and Carol Wiles. The teams scored 8 under par. Close to pins were: Hole # Bronson Galyean, #6 – Jeff Tingle, #8 – Benny Stoltz, #13-James Hewitt and #18-Bronson Galyean

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

10:00 am |    

Hall announces run for re-election, McCrory speaks at King event to show his support

Hall announces run for re-election, McCrory speaks at King event to show his support
2:53 pm |    

BBQ for Books raises money for literacy

BBQ for Books raises money for literacy
11:15 am |    

Do you know where this is?

Do you know where this is?
comments powered by Disqus