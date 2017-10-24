Posted on by

Stonewall Winners


Pictured is the winners of the Thursday afternoon, Captain’s Choice tournament held each week at Stonewall Golf Course. L o R: Brian Spainhour, Tofer Smith, Adm Harger and Billy Bingham. Close to pins were: Hole #3 - Billy Bingham, #6-Kris Kiser and #8 - Darrell Richardson.


On October 19, two teams tied for the win at Stonewall Golf Course in the, weekly, 18 hole tournament. The teams are pictured in 4’s starting L to R: Alvin Vaden (standing in back), Melrie Montgomery, Tom Long and Betty Lewis. Second team L to R: Butch Clark, Paul Hill,Benny Stoltz, and Greg Collins. Teams scored 12 under par. Close to pins were: Hole #3-Tom Long, #6-Butch Clark, #8-Jeff Tingle, #13 -Benny Stoltz, #18-Butch Clark.


