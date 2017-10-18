Posted on by

Riverview Results


On Thurs., Oct. 12 at the Riverview Senior Bunny Hop, the winning team was (from L to R): Tommy Mabe, Jud Burns, Bob Totin and Ira Bray. Closest to the pin winners were Ira Bray (2) and Ron Lawson. Riverview Golf Course in Pine Hall hosts a Senior Bunny Hop for golfers ages 55 and over every Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. Call (336) 548-6908 for more information.


Courtesy photos

On Thurs., Oct. 12 at the Riverview Senior Bunny Hop, the winning team was (from L to R): Tommy Mabe, Jud Burns, Bob Totin and Ira Bray. Closest to the pin winners were Ira Bray (2) and Ron Lawson. Riverview Golf Course in Pine Hall hosts a Senior Bunny Hop for golfers ages 55 and over every Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. Call (336) 548-6908 for more information.

On Thurs., Oct. 12 at the Riverview Senior Bunny Hop, the winning team was (from L to R): Tommy Mabe, Jud Burns, Bob Totin and Ira Bray. Closest to the pin winners were Ira Bray (2) and Ron Lawson. Riverview Golf Course in Pine Hall hosts a Senior Bunny Hop for golfers ages 55 and over every Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. Call (336) 548-6908 for more information.
http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_RV-1.jpgOn Thurs., Oct. 12 at the Riverview Senior Bunny Hop, the winning team was (from L to R): Tommy Mabe, Jud Burns, Bob Totin and Ira Bray. Closest to the pin winners were Ira Bray (2) and Ron Lawson. Riverview Golf Course in Pine Hall hosts a Senior Bunny Hop for golfers ages 55 and over every Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. Call (336) 548-6908 for more information. Courtesy photos

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

11:07 am |    

Sheriff’s Office nabs seven

Sheriff’s Office nabs seven
11:30 pm |    

Wanted in Stokes

Wanted in Stokes
10:28 pm |    

Do you know where this is?

Do you know where this is?
comments powered by Disqus