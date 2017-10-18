Riverview Results

On Thurs., Oct. 12 at the Riverview Senior Bunny Hop, the winning team was (from L to R): Tommy Mabe, Jud Burns, Bob Totin and Ira Bray. Closest to the pin winners were Ira Bray (2) and Ron Lawson. Riverview Golf Course in Pine Hall hosts a Senior Bunny Hop for golfers ages 55 and over every Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. Call (336) 548-6908 for more information.

