Stonewall Winners


Pictured are team winners of the weekly, 9 hole Captain’s Choice Tournament held at Stonewall Golf Course on October 12. L to R: Kris Kiser, Jeff Dodson and Jason Kiger. Close to pins were: Hole #3 - Jason Kiger, #6 - Jeff Dodson, #8 - Justin Massencup


Pictured are winners of the Thursday morning, weekly Captain’s Choice Tournament, held at Stonewall Golf on October 12. L to R: Cliff Meadows, Jeff Tingle, Paul Hill, and Doc Berry. The team scored 14 under par.


