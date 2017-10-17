Stonewall Winners

Pictured are team winners of the weekly, 9 hole Captain’s Choice Tournament held at Stonewall Golf Course on October 12. L to R: Kris Kiser, Jeff Dodson and Jason Kiger. Close to pins were: Hole #3 – Jason Kiger, #6 – Jeff Dodson, #8 – Justin Massencup

Pictured are winners of the Thursday morning, weekly Captain’s Choice Tournament, held at Stonewall Golf on October 12. L to R: Cliff Meadows, Jeff Tingle, Paul Hill, and Doc Berry. The team scored 14 under par.