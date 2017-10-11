Riverview Results

At the Thurs., Oct. 5 Riverview Senior Bunny Hop, the winning team was (from L to R): W.D. Sands, Buster Mabe, Harvey Young, Dean Priddy and Joe Beck. Closest to the pin winners were Tommy Mabe, Jerry Williams and Glenn Smith. Riverview Golf Course in Pine Hall hosts a Senior Bunny Hop for golfers ages 55 and over every Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. Call (336) 548-6908 for more information.

At the Thurs., Oct. 5 Riverview Senior Bunny Hop, the winning team was (from L to R): W.D. Sands, Buster Mabe, Harvey Young, Dean Priddy and Joe Beck. Closest to the pin winners were Tommy Mabe, Jerry Williams and Glenn Smith. Riverview Golf Course in Pine Hall hosts a Senior Bunny Hop for golfers ages 55 and over every Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. Call (336) 548-6908 for more information. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_RV.jpg At the Thurs., Oct. 5 Riverview Senior Bunny Hop, the winning team was (from L to R): W.D. Sands, Buster Mabe, Harvey Young, Dean Priddy and Joe Beck. Closest to the pin winners were Tommy Mabe, Jerry Williams and Glenn Smith. Riverview Golf Course in Pine Hall hosts a Senior Bunny Hop for golfers ages 55 and over every Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. Call (336) 548-6908 for more information.