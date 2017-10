South Stokes named their 2017 Homecoming winners Friday night. (L to R): Ashleigh Washburn (Miss Congeniality), Mallory Tedder (Homecoming Queen) and Autumn Burchette (Homecoming Princess).

South Stokes named their 2017 Homecoming winners Friday night. (L to R): Ashleigh Washburn (Miss Congeniality), Mallory Tedder (Homecoming Queen) and Autumn Burchette (Homecoming Princess).