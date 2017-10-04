Riverview Results

At the Riverview Senior Bunny Hop on Thurs., Sept. 28, two teams tied for the win. The team members were (from L to R): W.D. Sands, Tommy Bray, Glenn Smith, Ira Bray and Jerry Kellam. Not pictured were Ken Priddy, Lester Paris and Jud Burns. Riverview Golf Course in Pine Hall hosts a Senior Bunny Hop for golfers ages 55 and over every Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. Call (336) 548-6908 for more information.

At the Riverview Senior Bunny Hop on Tues., Oct. 3, there was a tie. The winning team consisted of (from L to R): Ira Bray, Rodie Maravich, Harvey Young, Larry Young, Tommy Mabe, W.D. Sands and Dean Priddy (not pictured—Dick Eubanks). Closest to the pin winners were: on #5 Dot Lineberry, on #7 Ira Bray and on #8 Carol Wiles. Riverview Golf Course in Pine Hall hosts a Senior Bunny Hop for golfers ages 55 and over every Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. Call (336) 548-6908 for more information.