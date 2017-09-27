Stonewall Winners

Pictured are the Thursday, September 21 winners of the weekly nine hole Captain’s Choice tournament held at Stonewall Golf Course. The team members R to L: Jeff Dodson, Justin Masencup, Rusty Snow, and Tofer Smith.

Pictured are the Thursday, September 21 winners of the weekly nine hole Captain’s Choice tournament held at Stonewall Golf Course. The team members R to L: Jeff Dodson, Justin Masencup, Rusty Snow, and Tofer Smith. Closest to pins were: Hole #13-Jake Loy, Hole #18m-Rusty Snow