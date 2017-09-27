Posted on by

Stonewall Winners


Pictured are the Thursday, September 21 winners of the weekly nine hole Captain’s Choice tournament held at Stonewall Golf Course. The team members R to L: Jeff Dodson, Justin Masencup, Rusty Snow, and Tofer Smith. Closest to pins were: Hole #13-Jake Loy, Hole #18m-Rusty Snow


Courtesy photos

