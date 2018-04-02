Dear Editor,

Why should one believe Stormy the Porn Queen, since she prides herself in selling her immorality with smooth words, her stock in the trade? Without the scruples of knowing right from wrong, nor the shame of publicized immorality with her “Make America Horny Again Tour,” how can the stories she tells be given any creditability, especially if money is involved? For what reason, other than money, would she expose someone that yields to her immoral services? Haven’t we seen enough of organized corruption in politics?

Stormy’s behavior is addressed in the Living Bible Proverb 11: 22–“A beautiful woman lacking discretion and modesty is like a fine gold ring in a pig’s snout.” Nevertheless, she is not without hope, since historically, Christ arose from the grave–proving his word, love, and eternal life is all true–which is celebrated at Easter! Therefore Stormy the Porn Queen, as with all of us, can become a new person by the way of John 3: 16’s faith in Christ. Then grateful for a new life full of wholesomeness, which the Holy God of the Bible has offered, one becomes an honorable person, a real Queen!

E.A. Timm

Walnut Cove, NC