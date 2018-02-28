Dear Editor,

Federalist Paper #78, states: “No legislative act, therefore, contrary to the Constitution, can be valid.” That is why amnesty is unconstitutional–it has to be a “uniform Rule of Naturalization,” Article I, Section 8,–not a onetime law to get around the uniform Rule. The dictionary definition of Uniform is: “not changing in form or character; remaining the same in all cases and at all times.”

DACA (Deferred Action Childhood Arrivals) is not even a legislative act. The Constitution does not allow the President to write law–Article I, Section1, “All legislative Powers herein granted shall be vested in a Congress of the United States …” Presidential Executive Orders are for expediting, or clarifying existing law. Furthermore the Constitution’s Article 2, Section 3, states: “he [the President] shall take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed.”

The DACA kids and the “Dreamers” probably have their parents waiting in the shadows to be given citizenship, once they (the kids) are given citizenship. That makes me wonder if the DACA kids and the “Dreamers” have ties with the “Undocumented Unafraid” that march with the Communist Party USA on May Day.

DACA is an invalid document and should not be considered valid or lawful in court! The judges that have considered DACA a valid lawful document should be removed. “The Judges, both of the supreme and inferior Courts, shall hold their Offices during good Behavior,” Article III, Section 1. Good behavior does not include using false, phony, invalid law outside of the legislative process and the Constitution.

The seriousness of this matter should be discussed in the upcoming Party Conventions, Party Clubs, Executive Meetings, and the market place.

E.A. Timm

Walnut Cove, N.C.