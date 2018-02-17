Dear Editor, what a wonderful article Scott Sexton wrote in the Winston-Salem Journal in tribute of Lewis Wood. I am a retired park ranger from Hanging Rock State Park and had the honor of knowing Mr. Wood for over 27 years of my career. He was very much involved with the State Park, whether it was being on a committee; providing corn shucks for teacher workshops; or donating walking sticks for resale (with the money from them going to the park’s donation box – which was then used to buy interpretive and educational items that the rangers could use in children’s programs.) Yes, he dedicated his life to scouting, but he was also involved in so many other things in the community that quite often his calendar runneth over.

I believe there is no sadness in Heaven. Mr. Wood will be so happy and busy, bringing happiness through scouting to children in Heaven that never had the opportunity to know him on earth.

What a difference he made in the lives of so many people.

Thank you Mr. Wood.

Jaye McClure (retired park ranger from Hanging Rock State Park)

Pfafftown, NC