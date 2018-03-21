Francisco News

Say hello to spring this week, even though as of the time of my writing this, the weather channel is also calling for snow. March is never boring. My husband and I went to Myrtle Beach this past weekend and it was 79 degrees. Nope I did not want to come back. Nevertheless, I’m back to reality.

Thank you to all who came out and supported the Francisco Ladies Auxiliary Bingo on Saturday night. It was a successful event. The Ruritan Club is planning Bingo Saturday, April 21. Mark your calendar.

Friends of Greg Collins will be having a fundraiser for his run in the Stokes County Board of Commissioners race. This event will be Saturday, March 24, at the Francisco Community Building. Food will be available and music will be provided by the McGee Family. The fun lasts from 5:00-8:00 pm. Everyone is invited to attend and show support for Greg!

Don’t forget the Herb Class scheduled for Monday, March 26, at the Francisco Community Building. Michael Hylton, instructor, will be discussing how to grow your own fresh herbs and how to use them in cooking and other household products such as lotions. The cost for the class is $10. If interested or if you have questions, call Kathy Blue at 336-351-3254 or Texie Jessup at 336-351-4142.

The Francisco Presbyterian Church will be having a Maundy Thursday Service, March 29 beginning at 7:00 pm. All are invited to attend. They will also have an Easter Sunrise Service at 7:00 am at the church with a light breakfast following. Regular service will be at 8:30 am. Everyone is invited.

Farmer Appreciation Day will be held Thursday, April 5, at North Stokes High School. This event starts at 6:00 pm.

The Francisco Ruritan Club will be sponsoring a Pancake Breakfast, Saturday, April 7, at the Francisco Community Building. From 7:00-10:00 am, pancakes and all the fixins including sausage and bacon, coffee and orange juice will be available. Don’t drive so far away to eat breakfast. It’s right here in our own back yard. Get a great breakfast and help and great cause!