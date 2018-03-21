Nancy Reynolds News

The snow was so pretty falling Monday. I ‘m glad it left quickly and the roads were cleared fast.

Sad to report that Carolina lost Sunday to Texas A&M – remember there is always next year!

The Gordy family and friends have been celebrating birthdays all weekend long. On Friday night, Joyce Love, Sue Williamson and Ruth Robertson was with Nancy Speaks at the Tlaquepaque Mexican Restaurant in Pilot Mountain. We were celebrating Nancy’s birthday early. On Saturday for lunch, more of the family joined us to celebrate her birthday, Heavon Ratcliff’s 18th birthday, and Marshall Gordy’s birthday. We all had an enjoyable time.

Happy Birthday to Ruth Garner, Tom Tilley, and Jennie Weatherman! Happy belated birthday to Jean Mitchell.

Sympathy is extended to the family of Vann A Cox of Pilot Mountain who passed away on March 16th. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Ruby and a son Christopher. His service was at Highland Park Baptist Church in Mount Airy on Sunday.

Jenny Cain Woods passed away last week in Ramseur, NC. Jenny was born and raised on Pell Road in Westfield to the late Frank and Rachel Cain. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Nonnie Cook, and a brother Max Cain. We expend sympathy to the family.

Audrey Tilley is back in the Forsyth Hospital again.

The Double Creek Ladies Auxiliary will be having their annual bake sale on Saturday, March 31st beginning at 8AM at Smokin’ D’s in Pilot Mountain.

The Rock House Ruritan Club will be having their Vendor Day Sale on Saturday, April 14th from 8 am to 1 pm. For more information, call Mary Romine at 336-407-4679 if you would like to rent a table.

The Farmer Appreciation Event will be held Thursday, April 5th at North Stokes High School from 6-9 PM. There will be free food, entertainment, raffle and door prizes. Please call 336-593-8179 or 336-593-2846 ext 3 by April 2 if you plan to attend so they can prepare food accordingly.

The Rock House Ruritan Club are selling tickets for their annual $5,000.00 money giveaway on Saturday, May 5th. The meal starts at 5:30 pm with the drawing starting at 7 PM. Please see any member for a ticket or call Nancy Speaks at 336-351-4110; R J Bennett at 336-351-2093; Don Bennett at 336-351-2893 or see Ruth Robertson at The Whitley Group in Pilot Mountain at 106 South Depot Street in Pilot Mountain.

The Rock House Ruritan club are still having their turkey shoots every Saturday night starting at 6 pm weather permitting. Food is available at 5 p.m. See you there!

Prayer list includes Ray King, Audrey Tilley, Tim Boyd, Claude Williamson, Betty Humphries, Debbie Hicks Manring, Homer and Shirley Hicks, Dorothy Simmons, Lanny Martin, Ann Gordon,. Rodney Durham, Ricky Tise, Jean Moser, Lois Tilley, Jimmy Inman, Brad Martin, Robbie Morefield, Basil Gordon, Hickman Simmons, Vicki Gordon, Hallie Hall, Gary Joe Simmons, Michael Palmer, Shirley Martin, Krista Simmons, Billy Gibson, Linda Lane, Donna Bowman Edwards, Linda Holland, Teresa Sisk, Scotty Marshall, Dan Puckett, Allen Puckett, Calvin Love, Elizabeth Essick, and Deborah Inman. Several of these mentioned have cancer and need your prayers.

Marshall Gordy, Heavon Ratcliff and Nancy Speaks recently celebrated a birthday. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_IMG_5231.jpg Marshall Gordy, Heavon Ratcliff and Nancy Speaks recently celebrated a birthday. Courtesy photo http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_Juanita-Gordy-color-2.jpg Courtesy photo