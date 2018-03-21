Perfect time for Mexican cornbread

How often do you feel like a domestic goddess?

The laundry is done, the house is clean, the food is prepared (and it tastes good too). By my own reckoning, the majority of those days feel like hard work but are mostly steeped in delusion.

You have a goddess bell that rings when your domestic skills are at their best, right? I hope you replaced its batteries last week when the time changed. It’s funny how that thing knows to ring just as dinner is ready.

Maybe you haven’t felt like a domestic goddess lately? Here is a simple Mexican Cornbread recipe that will help you slide on over to goddessdom. This Mexican Cornbread is a moist, sweet, spicy mouth party that is full of flavor in just the right ways.

I would never try to tell you how to rule your realm dear goddess, but we enjoy this Mexican Cornbread with a big bowl of smoky flavorful pintos and Banana Pudding for dessert. Hello! If you don’t have a recipe for those either, then, come visit me at www.loavesanddishes.net and I’ll show you how to make both!

Finally, here is the best news, this Mexican Cornbread isn’t likely to summon the entire Volunteer Fire Department when your Goddess Alarm starts to ring, it is too moist for that. You’ll have to wait for the next time you are baking cookies to hear its shrill blast. It would be a beautiful thing if someone would invent a goddess alarm, er, I mean smoke alarm that turns itself off when we hollar, “I’m just cooking dinner!”

Mexican Cornbread

Ingredients

1 cup self rising cornmeal mix I used Tenda Bake

½ Cup all purpose flour

2 tbsp baking powder

⅔ cup whole milk

2 large eggs

½ tsp salt

⅓ cup vegetable oil

½ chopped onion

1 14 oz can creamed corn

2 whole chopped fresh jalapenos – seeds and ribs removed – chopped.

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 tsp red pepper chili flakes

½ cup grated cheddar cheese

1 4 oz can chopped green chilis

½ Cup Monterey Jack Cheese – shredded.

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350

Spray a 9×9 or 8×8 baking dish with cooking spray and set aside

In a large bowl, combine the cornmeal mix, all purpose flour, baking powder, whole milk, eggs, salt, vegetable

oil, onion, creamed corn, jalapenos, sugar and red pepper flakes. Mix well – but don’t over mix.

Pour half of the batter into the baking dish.

Sprinkle the cheddar cheese and the green chilis over the top of the batter.

Pour the remainder of the batter over the cheese and chilis.

Sprinkle the monterey jack cheese on top.

Bake for 40 minutes until the top is browned and the cornbread is baked through.

