Sandy Ridge News

Smith Chapel Baptist Church will have their Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 24 at 10 am with lunch afterwards. Thank you, Rena Martin Bullins, for the info.

Sandy Ridge Ruritan Club will sponsor an Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, March 25 at 2 pm at Sandy Ridge Elementary School. Bring your child/children for a picture with the Easter Bunny. You may purchase pictures for $10, or bring a 4-item donation of nonperishable food and get them for free. Food donations will go to Back Pack Program and to local food bank. Thank you, James and Deborah Ellington, for the info.

Oak Ridge Baptist Children’s Dept. will host an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 31 from 11 am to 12 noon. Thank you, Pam Hill-Martin, for the info.

Also on Saturday, March 31, from 11 am to 3 pm there will be a Fundraiser for the Sandy Ridge Community Center. For $6, get 2 hot dogs, chips dessert and drink. There will be an auction, bake sale and music by Robert Tilley & The Hard Times Band and Hubert Lawson & The Bluegrass Country Boys & Vera. Donations of desserts and auction items are needed. For more information, contact Peggy Goins @ 427-4958, Linda Baker @ 548-3997, Harry or Betty Mabe @ 427-3107, James or Deborah Ellington @ 871-2049 or Nancy Bullins @ 427-7189. All donations are appreciated; all proceeds will go to the community building/committee for the good deeds they do for the community and people in times of need. Thank you for your support.

Hilltop Baptist Church will have an Easter Egg Hunt for the children on Saturday, March 31 at noon. Special guest will be “Puppets for Christ”. Easter Sunrise Service will be Sunday, April 1 at 7 am with breakfast afterwards. Morning worship service will begin at 11 am.

Delta UMC will have their Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 31 from 11 am to noon. Their Easter Sunrise Service will be Snow Hill UMC at 6:30 am with breakfast afterwards.

Riverside Baptist Church will have their Easter Sunrise Service 7 am with breakfast following. Make plans to attend the Fish Fry on Saturday, April 14 from 2 to 6 pm at The American Legion. Plates are $8 and will include fish, hushpuppies, cole slaw and drink with desserts sold separately. They will have musical entertainment and door prizes.

Countdown to Sandy Ridge Music Association’s Inaugural Bluegrass Open Jam. It’s less than a month away! Plan to attend on Saturday, April 14 from 10 am to 5 pm at The Stanley Farm. The Beta Club from North Stokes has agreed to volunteer their time to help with the kid activities and whatever else we need them to do. The Sandy Ridge Ruritans will be there to help as well. This is a huge endeavor and we (Barbara Spencer, Junior Hall, George Cutchins and myself) really appreciate all their help.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“Many people are good at talking about what they are doing, but in fact do little. Others do a lot but don’t talk about it; they are the ones who make a community live.” ― Jean Vanier, Community And Growth

Many thanks to our community leaders and all the hard work and hours spent helping others.

Contact Carolyn Craig @ 613-5315 if you have Sandy Ridge news.

