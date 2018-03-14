4-H names new council officers

Stokes County 4-H has chosen their new County Council Officers for the year of 2018! On March 5th, Stokes County 4-H met to vote on new County Council officers. County Council Officers play a major role in the Stokes County 4-H program, as they are the voice, leaders and role models in the county. County Council Officers assist the 4-H Agent, Taylor Furr, plan 4-H events such as Achievement Night, and conduct community service projects throughout the year.

Our 2018 County Council Officers (ages 13-18) are: Jeremiah Moorefield, President, Adam Brown, Vice President, Emma Pendleton, Secretary, Malachi Evans, Reporter, and Samuel Pendleton, Parliamentarian. Our Jr Officers (ages 9-12) are: Hunter Smothers, Jr. President, Noah Moorefield, Jr. Vice President, Eleanor Smothers, Jr. Secretary, Coleman East, Jr. Treasurer, Hadley East, Jr. Reporter.

4-H is delivered by Cooperative Extension—a community of more than 100 public universities across the nation that provides experiences where young people learn by doing. Kids complete hands-on projects in areas like health, science, agriculture and citizenship, in a positive environment where they receive guidance from adult mentors and are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles. Kids experience 4-H in every county and parish in the country—through in-school and after-school programs, school and community clubs and 4-H camps.

4-H is best identified by its green four-leaf clover with an H on each leaf. The four H’s on the emblem stand for Head, Heart, Hands, and Health. 4-H is the only youth organization based at land-grant universities and the first experience many youth have with higher education.

For more information about Stokes County 4-H, please contact the 4-H Agent, Taylor Furr, at 336-593-8179 or tfurr@ncsu.edu. You can find us on social media by searching Stokes County 4-H.

