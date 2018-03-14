Francisco News

Could this possibly be the last snow of the season? All those in favor, please raise your hand. Could be worse. I read some tidbits of information about the “storm of the century” that occurred 25 years ago this week. Do you remember that? According to the article, it was compared to a category 3 hurricane. We were some of the lucky ones in that we didn’t lose power. My sister and her family stayed with us for a few days during that time. My husband, being from South Carolina and not used to snow at all, wanted to make family pictures outside during the blizzard conditions. We declined his invitation. Something about it snowing sideways and trees doubled over made us really not want to go outside. Can’t buy memories like that!

Food Frolic Bingo will be held Saturday, March 17, at the Francisco Community Building. The Francisco Ladies Auxiliary has gone all out with this event and has some great prizes for the winners. All prizes are food preparation related with the grand prize being a beautiful cookware set and Easter dinner with all the fixins. Hot dogs will be available at 6:00 pm and the games start at 7:00 pm. The cost is $20 for 20 games. Everyone is invited to attend.

Friends of Greg Collins will be sponsoring a fundraiser Saturday, March 24, at the Francisco Community Building. Enjoy food and wonderful bluegrass music provided by the McGee family. This event will be from 5:00 – 8:00 pm and everyone is invited to come. All proceeds go to Greg’s campaign for the Stokes County Board of Commissioners election to be held this year.

Don’t forget the Herb Class taking place at the Francisco Community Building Monday, March 26 from 7:00 to 9:00 pm. Michael Hylton will be teaching how to plant, cook and use fresh herbs including, rosemary, oregano, basil and thyme. This should be a very interesting class as well as educational. Using fresh herbs in cooking is so much better than shaking them from a bottle. The cost is $10 and the herbs will be provided. If interested or if you have questions, please call Kathy Blue at 336-351-3254 or Texie Jessup at 336-351-4142.

Many thanks to all who ordered the chicken stew from the Francisco Fire Department; it was delicious and my compliments to the chef or chefs. It came in handy on our snowy Monday this week.