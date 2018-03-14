The month of March is half gone and daylight savings time began on March 11. Spring begins March 20, then April comes in on Easter Sunday, April 1. Time is going by so fast.

Soon it will be time to plant gardens. I have been admiring Burpee Seeds, plants and supplies catalog. It has so many beautiful pages of vegetables and flowers. I would like to be able to plant a large garden like I use to. I remember when I was working at Leggs I would rush home to work in my garden until it was getting dark. After the vegetables started getting ready for gathering, I would work into late night to prepare them for freezing.

I think of the time I had picked so many peas that Craig had planted. Jake thought he would buy me a pea sheller. He and Brent had fun trying to shell the peas. I didn’t like it because too many peas went all over the kitchen, but I do love to shell peas.

Trust in the Lord with all thine heart, and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct thy path.

Chocolate Pound Cake

1 cup butter, softened

½ cup shortening

3 cups sugar

5 eggs

3 cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking powder

Dash of salt

1 cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla flavoring

1 (16 ounce) can chocolate syrup or 3 heaping tablespoons cocoa

Cream butter, shortening and sugar in bowl until light. Beat in eggs one at a time. Beat in flour and baking powder alternately with milk, beginning and ending with flour. Stir in mixture of vanilla and chocolate syrup. Pour into greased and floured 10 inch tube pan. Bake at 325 degrees for 1 ½ hours or until cake is done. Cool on wire rack for 10 minutes. Invert onto cake plate. Frosting is optional.

Frosting

1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened

¼ cup margarine, softened

1 (16 ounce) package confectioner sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla flavoring

Combine cream cheese and margarine in mixer bowl, mix well. Add sugar and vanilla. Beat until smooth.

My address is Carillon Assisted Living, 250 Commerce Center Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078

Peggy Hall Wall has been covering the King Community for many years and can be reached at peggyhwall@yahoo.com or 336-813-6231.

