Nancy Reynolds News

Sympathy is extended to the family of Betty Ann Inman who passed away March 6 at her home. She is survived by a daughter, Joyce Ann Phillips and husband Jeff; a son Marty Inman of the home, sisters Nancy Jackson and Ardale Chilton. Her funeral service was held at Brims Grove Baptist Church Saturday.

Hallie Hall was transferred from the Northern Surry Hospital to Village Care in King room 108.

Claude Williamson remains a patient at the Duke Hospital showing some improvement.

Audrey Tilley is now at home after a hospital stay.

The Double Creek Ladies Auxiliary will be having their annual bake sale on Saturday, March 31st beginning at 8AM at Smokin’ D’s in Pilot Mountain.

The Rock House Ruritan Club will be having their Vendor Day Sale on Saturday, April 14th from 8 am to 1 pm.

On March 15th there will be a Pre-Kindergarten registration at Nancy Reynolds Elementary School. Please call the school to register your child as soon as possible at 336-351-2480.

The Farmer Appreciation Event will be held Thursday, April 5th at North Stokes High School from 6-9 PM. There will be free food, entertainment, raffle and door prizes. Please call 336-593-8179 or 336-593-2846 ext. 3 by April 2 if you plan to attend so they can prepare food accordingly.

The Rock House Ruritan Club are selling tickets for their annual $5,000.00 money giveaway on Saturday, May 5th. The meal starts at 5:30 pm with the drawing starting at 7 PM. Please see any member for a ticket or call Nancy Speaks at 336-351-4110; R J Bennett at 336-351-2093; Don Bennett at 336-351-2893 or see Ruth Robertson at The Whitley Group in Pilot Mountain at 106 South Depot Street in Pilot Mountain.

Happy birthday to Nancy Speaks, Marshall Gordy, Linda Needham, Audrey Tilley, Robert Weatherman, Scott Needham and Glen Sams.

Also a very special birthday to Heavon Ratcliff who will be turning 18 years old on Saturday, March 17th!

We are so proud that the Carolina Tarheels beat those Blue Devils on Friday night! What a good game! We are sorry to report that Virginia beat Carolina Saturday night for the ACC championship.

The Rock House Ruritan club are still having their turkey shoots every Saturday night starting at 6 pm weather permitting. Food is available at 5 pm. See you there!

Prayer list includes Ray King, Audrey Tilley, Tim Boyd, Claude Williamson, Betty Humphries, Debbie Hicks Manring, Homer and Shirley Hicks, Dorothy Simmons, Lanny Martin, Ann Gordon,. Rodney Durham, Ricky Tise, Jean Moser, Lois Tilley, Jimmy Inman, Brad Martin, Robbie Morefield, Basil Gordon, Hickman Simmons, Vicki Gordon, Hallie Hall, Gary Joe Simmons, Michael Palmer, Shirley Martin, Krista Simmons, Billy Gibson, Linda Lane, Donna Bowman Edwards, Linda Holland, Teresa Sisk, Scotty Marshall, Dan Puckett, Allen Puckett, Calvin Love, Elizabeth Essick, and Deborah Inman. Several of these mentioned have cancer and need your prayers.

Happy Birthday to Heavon Ratcliff who turns 18 on March 17. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_IMG_4807.jpg Happy Birthday to Heavon Ratcliff who turns 18 on March 17. Courtesy photo http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_Juanita-Gordy-color-1.jpg Courtesy photo