Francisco News

Did the wind blow you away over the weekend? It was kite weather for sure as long as you stayed away from the trees and power lines. Some of neighbors in Claudville, VA were without power for a couple of days. We were blessed here. Our power stayed on.

If you placed an order for the Francisco Fire Department Chicken Stew, you may pick it up Saturday, March 10 between the hours of 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm. The cost is $5 per quart. The Fire Department thanks you for your order!

Don’t forget the Food Frolic Bingo scheduled for Saturday, March 17, at the Francisco Community Building. Hot dogs will be ready at 6:00 pm and the games start at 7:00 pm. The cost is $20 for 20 games. All prizes are food preparation related. The cover-all grand prize is a wonderful set of cookware and an Easter dinner with all the fixins, ham included! This Bingo event is sponsored by the Francisco Ruritan Club and all proceeds go to the Francisco Ladies Auxiliary. Go by and get a neighbor or two and have an evening of fun filled Bingo at the Francisco Community Building.

Friends of Greg Collins will host a fundraiser Saturday, March 24, at the Francisco Community Building. Greg has put his name in the ring for the Stokes County Board of Commissioners Election to be held this year. Food will be available and bluegrass music will be provided by the McGee Family. The fun starts at 5:00 pm and last until 8:00 pm. Everyone is invited to attend.

Michael Hylton, owner of the Beautiful Earth Garden Shop in Lawsonville, will be teaching an Herb Class at the Francisco Community Building, Monday evening, March 26. Michael will discuss the planting, using herbs in cooking and other household products such as lotions. Fresh rosemary, basil, oregano, and thyme will be provided for use in the class as well as to take some home. The class will be from 7-9:00 pm and the cost is $10. If interested, please call Texie Jessup at 336-351-4142 or Kathy Blue at 336-351-3254.

The Francisco Fire Department will be celebrating their 50th Anniversary this year! They have collaborated with the Case Pocketknife Company to design a beautiful one of a kind pocketknife to commemorate this wonderful occasion. Orders will be taken beginning Saturday, March 10. Order forms will be available at the fire house. Sales on this very special pocketknife are for a limited time so order early.

Congratulations to our Fire Chief Atherton Jessup and his wife, Lauren, on the birth of their baby girl, Insley. Miss Insley has a big sister, Linley and big brother, Colton. Blessings to this wonderful family.