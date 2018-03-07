Nancy Reynolds News

Sympathy is extended to the family of Ruth Tilley Sechrist. She had been a nursing home in Mount Airy for several years. Ruth helped us prime tobacco when we were farming. She loved to play rook and Scrabble.

We also send sympathy to the family of Thomas Gordon in Pinnacle.

Sympathy also goes out to the family of Steve Read who lived on Brown Mountain Road. He and his wife Kim lived across the road from me.

Audrey Tilley is a patient in the hospital at this time.

Claude Williamson remains a patient at the Duke Hospital in Durham.

Hallie Hall was admitted to the Northern Surry Hospital of Mount Airy on Saturday. Her blood pressure was very low.

On March 15th there will be a Pre-Kindergarten registration at Nancy Reynolds Elementary School. Please call the school to register your child as soon as possible at 336-351-2480.

Happy Birthday to Billy Simmons and Nathaniel Southern.

The Rock House Ruritan club are still having their turkey shoots every Saturday night starting at 6 pm weather permitting. Food is available at 5 pm. See you there!

Prayer list includes Ray King, Tim Boyd, Claude Williamson, Betty Humphries, Debbie Hicks Manring, Homer and Shirley Hicks, Dorothy Simmons, Lanny Martin, Ann Gordon, Rodney Durham, Ricky Tise, Jean Moser, Lois Tilley, Jimmy Inman, Brad Martin, Robbie Morefield, Basil Gordon, Hickman Simmons, Vicki Gordon, Hallie Hall, Gary Joe Simmons, Michael Palmer, Shirley Martin, Krista Simmons, Billy Gibson, Linda Lane, Donna Bowman Edwards, Linda Holland, Teresa Sisk, Scotty Marshall, Dan Puckett, Allen Puckett, Calvin Love, Elizabeth Essick, and Deborah Inman. Several of these mentioned have cancer and need your prayers.

