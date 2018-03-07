Sandy Ridge News

Please join us on Saturday, March 10 at 6 pm as Sandy Ridge Music Association welcomes The Jones Sisters Band and Never Too Late to Sandy Ridge Community Center. You don’t want to miss this show; it’s going to be awesome! If anyone is interested in setting up a vendor table for our Inaugural Bluegrass Open Jam on Saturday, April 14 from 10 am to 5 pm at The Stanley Farm, please contact me at 613-5315. We have several vendors that are interested, food vendor on board, kid friendly activities and numerous bluegrass bands as well as individuals that are committed to providing a day of great entertainment. Spread the word!

Shelvie Dodson has news from Delta UMC. On Saturday, March 17, the New Beginnings Sunday School class will focus on Meals on Wheels. They will be cooking early and delivering to shut-ins. On Sunday, March 18, there will be a Praise and Worship Service at 6 pm with guest speaker, Rev. Rex Cranfield. Thursday, March 29, Maundy Service will begin at 7 pm. Maundy Thursday is the Christian holy day falling on the Thursday before Easter. It commemorates the Last Supper of Jesus Christ with his Disciples as he tells them what is about to take place. All are welcome to join in this special service. On Saturday, March 31 from 11 am to noon, there will be an Easter Egg Hunt for the children at Delta. This year, their Easter Sunrise Service will be at Snow Hill UMC at 6:30 am with breakfast afterwards.

Carolyn Manuel invites everyone to their Fish Fry which will be held on Saturday, April 14 at The American Legion from 2 to 6 pm. Gerald Alley is in charge of the fish frying, and he does a fantastic job. For $8, plate consists of fish, hushpuppies, slaw and drink. Dessert is sold separately.

The Ruritans are still taking orders through March 8 for Moravian Chicken Pies, pot pies, baked spaghetti, vegetarian spaghetti and cream cheese brownies. Contact any Ruritan member; all proceeds are for the Scholarship Fundraiser Program.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“To give myself over in the service of others may mean that I will forfeit everything that I want, but it also means that I will receive everything that I need. And if I am not big enough to let go of the former, then I am not yet big enough to handle the latter.” ― Craig D. Lounsbrough

TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE

This past Monday was my turn to cook, so I made Goulash. Remember, to taste test and add spices as needed.

1 lb. macaroni

3 lbs. ground beef

2 large onions, diced (I put mine in a food chopper and chopped up very fine.)

garlic salt, pepper, chili powder and hot sauce to taste

4 (14.5 oz.) cans whole stewed tomatoes, undrained

4 tbsp. ketchup

tomato juice, as needed

Cook the macaroni until it’s al dente according to pkg. directions. While it’s cooking, brown the ground beef and onion together in an extra-large skillet or Dutch oven. Drain and season with spices to taste. In a large bowl, mash tomatoes with potato masher and add to beef along with the ketchup. Drain macaroni and add to the beef mixture, stirring well. Add as much tomato juice as you like, especially if you like yours juicy. I used a large can of tomato juice. I also put all ingredients in a crock pot and mixed together, because this makes A LOT and I did not have a bowl big enough to mix it in. We fed 12 and served with salad and Texas Toast.

Contact Carolyn Craig at 613-5315 if you have Sandy Ridge news.

