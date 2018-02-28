4-H celebrates annual achievement night

On February 22nd, Stokes County 4-H had their annual achievement night celebrating the success of 4-H’ers during the 2017 year. We had a great attendance of over 60 adults and youth. We gathered at the new Pine Hall Community Building event room, which was decorated towards our theme of the red carpet. Everyone who walked in had the chance to walk down the red carpet!

We had the privilege of a few guests attending our achievement night. Dr. Brad Rice, Superintendent of Stokes County Schools; Mr. Tom Langan, Assistant District Attorney and Mr. Jake Oakley, Interim County Manager, who assisted with delivering awards and taking photos with 4-H’ers. We recognized our outstanding 4-H’ers and 4-H volunteers for all their hard work throughout 2017.

Stokes County 4-H’ers received awards from their projects and activities they accomplished throughout the year. We awarded a Stokes County 4-H’er of the Year award, which went to a 4-H’er who makes the best better, uses their head for clearer thinking, their heart for greater loyalty, hands for larger service and their health for better living. This 4-H’er learns by doing and represents the Stokes County 4-H Program well. We presented this award to Abigail Evans! Since this was her last year as a 4-H’er, she was awarded with $150 and a picture frame to hang up her favorite 4-H memories.

Our 4-H Volunteer Leaders who received awards for their time and hard work with Stokes County 4-H were Abbie Smothers, Joy East – each have been volunteering for 3 years, Leslie Brewer – volunteering for 16 years, and Pam Davis – volunteering for 17 years. Volunteers who could not be present, but were recognized for their service were Kristi Mitchell, David Harger, and Jessica Dowell – all for 1 year of service, and Ben Hall for 5 years of service. Without our 4-H Volunteers, the program would not prosper and grow. 4-H volunteers dedicate hundreds of hours towards youth development and program creation. Each volunteer is greatly appreciated!

A group of 4-H'ers enjoy the red carpet theme at the annual achievement night held at Pine Hall Community Center.