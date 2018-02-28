Francisco News

It’s the end of February. Time marches on to spring, thank the Lord. We are ready! We have some extra daylight time now in the evening. I’m glad of that. I’m not too partial to coming home from work in the dark. Call it getting older.

This is the last week to get your order in for the Francisco Fire Department Chicken Stew. They will only be taking orders until Friday, March 2. So if you haven’t already done so, call this week. You may place an order by calling 336-351-2696. The cost is $5 per quart and will be available for pick up Saturday, March 10.

There will be a Food Frolic Bingo at the Francisco Community Building Saturday, March 17. This Bingo is hosted by the Francisco Ladies Auxiliary and all prizes are food preparation related. Hot dogs will be available for purchase at 6:00 pm and the games start at 7:00 pm. The cost is $20 for twenty games. Bring a friend or two and enjoy the evening of fun. Everyone is welcome!

Mike Hylton, owner of Beautiful Earth Garden Shop in Lawsonville, will be teaching an Herb Class Monday, March 26 at the Francisco Community Building. It will be an education in planting, cooking and using herbs in some household products. The class starts at 7:00 pm and the cost is $10. You will have some herbs to take home with you. If interested or have questions, please call Texie Jessup at 336-351-4142 or Kathy Blue at 336-351-3254.

Please lift the Kathy Jo Monday Family up in prayer. Kathy had been battling cancer for several years. Please remember this family in your prayers.