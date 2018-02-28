We would like to extend sympathy and prayers to the families of Linwood Lawson. Mary Tuttle Moser and Mildred “Meme” Hall Neal.

Youth of Trinity are having an Indoor Yard sale on March 3 in the basement of Trinity United Methodist Church. All proceeds will go toward their Youth Mission trip in June. Items available include clothes, shoes, Kitchen items, several bicycles, household goods, books, toys and much more.

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 290 meets at 7:00 p.m. 4th Tuesday of each month. They ask that members join them.

SOUR CREAM POUND CAKE

2 ½ cups sugar

3 cups flour

1 cup sour cream

¼ tsp salt

1 tsp vanilla flavoring

1 Tbsp. butter flavoring

2 sticks butter

6 eggs

¼ tsp. soda

½ cup sugar

Separate egg whites; add ½ cup sugar and vanilla. Beat unto stiff. Cream sugar and butter. Add egg yolks one at a time beating constantly. Add sour cream and cake flour to which soda and salt has been added. Combine egg whites and mix all together. Bake at 300 degrees for 1 ½ hours. Cook in large angel food cake pan.

APPLE CAKE

2 cups sugar

1 ½ cup cooking oil

3 eggs

2 tsp. vanilla

3 cups plain flour

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp baking soda

2 tsp. cinnamon

3 cups fresh apples, peeled and chopped **

1 cup chopped pecans

1 cup raisins (optional)

**Can use large can applesauce instead of fresh cut up, chopped apples, measure, might need part of a small can of applesauce too (3 cups)

Mix eggs, sugar and oil. Add flour, vanilla, salt, cinnamon, baking soda, raisins, pecans. Bake in a greased tube pan for 1 hour at 325 degrees, check to see if done, if needed, cook 15 minutes more. Cool in pan, turn out, and ice while warm.

ICING

1 stick margarine

1 cup brown sugar

¼ cup evaporated milk

1 tsp vanilla

Bring above ingredients to a boil, stirring for 2 ½ minutes and pour over cake while icing is hot.

Sorry, I have not had a King column for the past few weeks due to my computer not working proper. Please write, call, or send emails with news from our hometown of King. Thank you for the nice words wanting me to continue with the column.

My address is Carillon Assisted Living, 250 Commerce Center Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078

Peggy Hall Wall has been covering the King Community for many years and can be reached at peggyhwall@yahoo.com or 336-813-6231.

