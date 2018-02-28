Nancy Reynolds News

On March 15th there will be a Pre-Kindergarten registration at Nancy Reynolds Elementary School. Please call the school to register your child as soon as possible at 336-351-2480.

Flowers were placed in Brims Grove Baptist Church Sunday by the children of Jack and Greta Hall in honor of their 65th wedding anniversary! Congratulations to Jack and Greta! Happy Anniversary!

Happy birthday to Claude Williamson on March 3rd and happy belated birthday to Mary Stevens of First Citizens Bank in Pilot Mountain.

Sympathy is extended to the family of Bobby Lynch. His funeral service was held Friday at Brims Grove Baptist Church.

Claude Williamson remains a patient at the Duke Hospital in Durham. He is in ICU and needs your prayers as well as his wife Sue.

Hallie Hall has returned home from the Forsyth Memorial Hospital.

Alex Whitley turned 40 years old on February 24th. His wife Nina took him to New York City to celebrate.

The Rock House Ruritan club are still having their turkey shoots every Saturday night starting at 6 pm weather permitting. Food is available at 5 p.m. See you there!

Prayer list includes Ray King, Tim Boyd, Claude Williamson, Betty Humphries, Debbie Hicks Manring, Homer and Shirley Hicks, Dorothy Simmons, Lanny Martin, Ann Gordon, Rodney Durham, Ricky Tise, Jean Moser, Lois Tilley, Jimmy Inman, Brad Martin, Robbie Morefield, Basil Gordon, Hickman Simmons, Vicki Gordon, Hallie Hall, Gary Joe Simmons, Michael Palmer, Shirley Martin, Krista Simmons, Billy Gibson, Linda Lane, Donna Bowman Edwards, Linda Holland, Teresa Sisk, Scotty Marshall, Dan Puckett, Allen Puckett, Calvin Love, Elizabeth Essick, and Deborah Inman. Several of these mentioned have cancer and need your prayers.

