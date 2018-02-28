Sandy Ridge News

Riverside Baptist Church (Amostown Rd.) will have their Homecoming on Sunday, March 4. Sunday School will begin at 10 am followed by Worship Service at 11. A Fellowship Lunch will be served after the service with special singing by God Can Singers and The Fitzgerald Family. On April 14 from 2 – 6 pm, come on out to The American Legion for a Fish Fry.

Sandy Ridge Music Association is pleased to welcome The Jones Sisters Band and Never Too Late to Sandy Ridge Community Center on Saturday March 10 beginning at 6 pm. The Jones Sisters Band is comprised of Tori Jones on fiddle, guitar and mandolin, Katie Jones on bass guitar, Eli Jones on guitar and mandolin and John Lee on banjo. These teenage sisters have performed for us before and they are absolutely awesome. Never Too Late Bluegrass Band will perform for the first time. Band members are Kent Huffman on the stand up bass, Bruce Hill on the banjo, Brent Fain on the guitar and David Dickerson on the mandolin and all on vocals.

This is a seasoned bluegrass group, so be prepared for a night of wonderful bluegrass music. Also join us for our Inaugural Bluegrass Open Jam on Saturday, April 14 from 10 am until 5 pm at The Stanley Farm at 1121 Steele Road.

It’s time to buy those Moravian Chicken Pies, pot pies, baked spaghetti, vegetarian spaghetti and cream cheese brownies. Contact any Ruritan member to place your order. They are taking orders until March 8 and you can pick up your order on March 15 at the Community Center. Prices are 3 for $36 and all proceeds will go towards Scholarship Fundraiser program.

Kindergarten registration is underway; so, if you have not registered your child, call or go by Sandy Ridge Elementary School. Official registration is March 7. Congratulations to The Battle of the Books Club Team. Sandy Ridge Elementary placed 2nd overall in county competition. Participating students were: Emma Bullins, Kaylee DiJohn, Wray Johnson, Byron Bullins, Abby Schubert and Emma Schubert. I heard competition was tough; these kids were awesome! Congratulations also go out to The Bulldogs. The 3rd and 4th grade basketball teams coached by Jamie Woods and 5th and 6th grade teams coached by Mike Frye won seasonal and tournament championships.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“What it’s like to be a parent: It’s one of the hardest things you’ll ever do but in exchange it teaches you the meaning of unconditional love.” ― Nicholas Sparks, The Wedding

TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE

This past Monday was my turn to cook, so I made Goulash. Remember, to taste test and add spices as needed.

1 lb. macaroni

3 lbs. ground beef

2 large onions, diced (I put mine in a food chopper and chopped up very fine.)

garlic salt, pepper, chili powder and hot sauce to taste

4 (14.5 oz.) cans whole stewed tomatoes, undrained

4 tbsp. ketchup

tomato juice, as needed

Cook the macaroni until it’s al dente according to pkg. directions. While it’s cooking, brown the ground beef and onion together in an extra-large skillet or Dutch oven. Drain and season with spices to taste. In a large bowl, mash tomatoes with potato masher and add to beef along with the ketchup. Drain macaroni and add to the beef mixture, stirring well. Add as much tomato juice as you like, especially if you like yours juicy. I used a large can of tomato juice. I also put all ingredients in a crock pot and mixed together, because this makes A LOT and I did not have a bowl big enough to mix it in. We fed 12 and served with salad and Texas Toast.

Contact Carolyn Craig at 613-5315 if you have Sandy Ridge news.

