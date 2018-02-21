Francisco News

These warmer temperatures have made the daffodils start poking through the soil now. I love these warm days but I hope the new flowers aren’t coming out too soon. I even saw some chickweed growing close to the garage. I honestly believe that stuff could survive a nuclear attack.

It’s not too late to get your order in for the Francisco Fire Department Chicken Stew. They will be taking orders until March 2 and the stew will be available for pickup March 10. This is preorder only so call now. The number is 336-351-2696. If no one answers, just leave a message. The cost is $5 per quart.

The Francisco Ladies Auxiliary is busy planning the Food Frolic Bingo to be held Saturday, March 17, at the Francisco Community Building. All prizes will be food preparation related, so all the good cooks and the not so good cooks are especially encouraged to attend.

I apologize for the cancelled Birdhouse Painting class that was to be held Monday evening at the Francisco Community Building. I have been assured that the class would be held at a later date. Sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused to the ones that had to rearrange schedules in order to come.

I tried a good homemade cleaning solution last week. I had read about this but had never used it. It contains one part vinegar and one part blue Dawn Dish Detergent. When mixed, put in a spray bottle. I sprayed some shower doors and let it work for about 30 minutes. I then went over the doors with a microfiber sponge and rinsed with warm water. I could really tell a difference. Using this, you don’t have to worry about the harsh chemicals. I give it four stars!

Continue to remember Kathy Jo Monday, Frances Frans and Jennifer Overby in your prayers. Also remember the families involved in the latest school shooting in Florida. Amazing how times have changed. That was the last thought in my mind while I was in school.