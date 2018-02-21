Nancy Reynolds News

Sympathy is extended to the family of Junior Goins of Cana, Virginia who passed away Wednesday at the Forsyth Memorial Hospital. He was a brother to Betty Collins.

Claude Williamson is a patient at the Duke Hospital in critical condition.

Hallie Hall was taken to the Northern Surry Hospital in Mount Airy and then transferred to Forsyth Memorial Hospital with blood clots in both lungs and both legs.

Bobby Lynch is now a patient at the hospice home in Dobson, NC.

There will be a pinto/hot dog supper benefit for Donnie McQuinn and Lanny Martin at the Brown Mountain Church on Saturday, February 24th from 4-7 PM to help with medical expenses. Please make plans to attend and help out! There will also be a silent auction.

On March 15th there will be a Pre-Kindergarten registration at Nancy Reynolds Elementary School. Please call the school to register your child as soon as possible at 336-351-2480.

Happy Birthday to R J Bennett on February 21st.

Alex Whitley will be celebrating his 40th birthday this week.

The Rock House Ruritan club are still having their turkey shoots every Saturday night starting at 6 pm weather permitting. Food is available at 5 p.m. See you there!

Prayer list includes Ray King, Tim Boyd, Claude Williamson, Betty Humphries, Debbie Hicks Manring, Homer and Shirley Hicks, Dorothy Simmons, Lanny Martin, Ann Gordon,. Rodney Durham, Ricky Tise, Jean Moser, Lois Tilley, Jimmy Inman, Brad Martin, Robbie Morefield, Basil Gordon, Hickman Simmons, Vicki Gordon, Hallie Hall, Gary Joe Simmons, Michael Palmer, Shirley Martin, Krista Simmons, Billy Gibson, Linda Lane, Donna Bowman Edwards, Linda Holland, Teresa Sisk, Scotty Marshall, Dan Puckett, Allen Puckett, Calvin Love, Elizabeth Essick, and Deborah Inman. Several of these mentioned have cancer and need your prayers.

