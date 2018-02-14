Stokes County 4-H News

Stokes County 4-H is already off to a great start this year! Our annual Nutrition Fair was held on February 1 at the Stokes County Cooperative Extension Center in Danbury. We had a great turnout of 32 people. Nineteen of those were 4-H’ers participating in the competition. 4-H’ers were asked to prepare a recipe and research the nutritional facts and value of what they were making. 4-H’ers could enter their recipe into one category (snacks, beverage, main dish, salads, desserts) and compete against their peers. Our judges, Darlene Nelson and Betsy Mitchell, went by each table and tasted each dish, as well as asked the youth questions regarding the nutritional value of their dish. 4-H’ers had the chance to go around to each of their peers and taste each dish. We are looking forward to next year!

February 22 is our annual Achievement Night with a Red Carpet theme titled “And the Oscar Goes to…”. Stokes County 4-H Achievement Night will be held in Pine Hall at the new Pine Hall Community and Medical Center ( 3853 US 311 HWY N Pine Hall NC 27042-8184 ). Anyone is welcome to attend to celebrate the achievements and accomplishments of our 4-H’ers. We will have a meal provided at 6PM followed by our recognition of awards. If you wish to attend, please complete this form (http://go.ncsu.edu/2018achievementnightrsvp ) to RSVP.

For more information on the Stokes County 4-H Program, please contact Taylor Furr at tfurr@ncsu.edu or 336-593-8179. You can also find us on social media, such as Facebook and Instagram by searching “Stokes County 4-H”.

