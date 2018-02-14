Francisco News

Looks like we’ve had plenty of rain this week. It’s better rain than snow, right? February can go either way. To say that people are ready for spring is a bit of an understatement.

The Francisco Ruritans are sponsoring a Bingo event Saturday, February 17, at the Francisco Community Building. This is a cash Bingo and the cost is $20 for 20 games. Hot dogs will be ready and available for purchase at 6:00 pm and the games start at 7:00 pm. Bring a neighbor or two and enjoy the evening. All proceeds go toward the upkeep of the community building.

Be sure to put your name on the list for the Birdhouse-Gourd Painting Class scheduled for Monday evening, February 19, at the Francisco Community Building. The class starts at 7:00 pm and there is a $10 fee. Gourds, paint and brushes will be provided or you may bring your own. Led by our own local artist, Ruth Ann Harden, this promises to be an entertaining evening. To sign up for the class or for more information, please call Texie Jessup at 336-351-4142.

There will be a community meeting Tuesday, February 20, beginning at 7:00 pm, at the Francisco Community Building. Upcoming projects and community concerns are the topics for discussion. Desserts and coffee will be provided. Everyone is welcome to attend.

The Francisco Volunteer Fire Department is still taking orders for the upcoming Chicken Stew. Orders will be taken until March 2 and the stew will be ready for pickup March 10. This is preorder only. To place an order, call 336-351-2696. The cost is $5 per quart.

The Our Communities Group of Northwest Stokes has added an interesting feature to their Facebook. Each month, the group will showcase an individual in our community that exemplifies what this area is all about. This month, they have chosen Wayne Flippin. Wayne, owner and operator of Flippin Farm on the Dan, was a perfect choice for the first person to feature. Not only is he and his family known for their great vegetables that are grown on the family farm, they also have the cutest goat babies. Yeah, I know they’re called kids but I like goat babies better. Check out this new feature on the Our Communities Facebook Page.