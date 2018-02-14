Nancy Reynolds News

On March 15th there will be a Pre-Kindergarten registration at Nancy Reynolds Elementary School. Please call the school to register your child as soon as possible at 336-351-2480.

Sympathy is extended to the family of Elizabeth Snyder whose service was held at Brims Grove Baptist Church Friday. She was a sister to Mrs. Dorothy Wilson.

Sympathy is also extended to the family of Vernell Holt of Westfield.

The funeral service for Tina Cross was held Sunday afternoon at Brims Grove Baptist Church. We extend our sympathy to this family also.

Happy belated birthday to Ava Cain and Pam McCreary. Happy birthday this week to Mark Lewis on Valentine’s Day!

There will be a pinto/hot dog supper benefit for Donnie McQuinn and Lanny Martin at the Brown Mountain Church on Saturday, February 24th from 4-7 PM to help with medical expenses. Please make plans to attend and help out! There will also be a silent auction.

The Rock House Ruritan club are still having their turkey shoots every Saturday night starting at 6 pm weather permitting. Food is available at 5 pm.See you there!

Prayer list includes Ray King, Tim Boyd, Claude Williamson, Betty Humphries, Debbie Hicks Manring, Homer and Shirley Hicks, Dorothy Simmons, Lanny Martin, Ann Gordon,. Rodney Durham, Ricky Tise, Jean Moser, Lois Tilley, Jimmy Inman, Brad Martin, Robbie Morefield, Basil Gordon, Hickman Simmons, Vicki Gordon, Hallie Hall, Gary Joe Simmons, Michael Palmer, Shirley Martin, Krista Simmons, Billy Gibson, Linda Lane, Donna Bowman Edwards, Linda Holland, Teresa Sisk, Scotty Marshall, Dan Puckett, Allen Puckett, Calvin Love, Elizabeth Essick, and Deborah Inman. Several of these mentioned have cancer and need your prayers.

